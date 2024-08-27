Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after buying an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $907.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $961.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $955.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

