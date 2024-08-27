Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,313 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

