Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,538 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,222. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.