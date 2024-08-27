Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 113,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $49.12.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

