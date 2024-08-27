Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 190,153 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 99,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 412,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,856. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

