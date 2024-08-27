Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,482 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,812.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 3,354,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

