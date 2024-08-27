Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $27,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 540,177 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

