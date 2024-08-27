Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $29.51 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $123.25. 750,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,562. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

