Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $36,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,488,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,022,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XMHQ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,714. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

