Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.11. 2,323,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

