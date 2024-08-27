Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,090 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 125,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,692. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

