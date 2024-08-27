Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 29,044 Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBHD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IBHD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,165 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

