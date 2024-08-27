Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,900 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,866,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.10. 20,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.22 and a 200-day moving average of $310.02. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $332.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

