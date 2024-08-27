Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the July 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 69,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.00 million, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.70. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

