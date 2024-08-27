Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 14%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares fell 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.83 and last traded at C$7.14. Approximately 921,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,259,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEED. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$624.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.52.

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$37,155.72. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

