CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.10 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $22,029.08 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,746.03 or 1.00023779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.11456869 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $28,836.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.