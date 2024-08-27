Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $355.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

