CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Up 1%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
CBB Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
Further Reading
