Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $274.51. 157,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,544. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.77.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

