Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 49000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Chakana Copper Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
