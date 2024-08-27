Chromia (CHR) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

Chromia (CHR) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $166.18 million and $31.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 831,843,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

