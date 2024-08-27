Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $4.01

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.90. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 671,402 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,624,081 shares in the company, valued at $438,737,822.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,711,211 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,184 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

