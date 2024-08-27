Citigroup Cuts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $58.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 16,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,229. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

