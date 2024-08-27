Citigroup Increases Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $8.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 167,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,422. The company has a market capitalization of $683.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $95,052.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,009,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,186.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,369 shares of company stock worth $3,570,036 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.