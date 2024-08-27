Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 32,494 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. 170,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

