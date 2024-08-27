Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.57. The stock had a trading volume of 518,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $193.73.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.