Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.