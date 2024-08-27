Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. 724,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,373. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $66.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

