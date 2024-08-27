Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 6,707 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. 172,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,336. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

