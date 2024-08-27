CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in CME Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $208.43. 1,647,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,746. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

