CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 90.3% in August

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the July 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,815. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $241,269.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.96% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

