Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $900.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 876 ($11.55), with a volume of 96161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The company has a market cap of £352.85 million, a PE ratio of 2,305.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 819.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,947.37%.

In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.02), for a total value of £11,361.24 ($14,982.51). In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £155,329.92 ($204,839.67). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.02), for a total value of £11,361.24 ($14,982.51). 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

