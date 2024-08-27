Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $101,545,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 642,949,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,791,724,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock worth $584,261,549. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. HSBC raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,299,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $608.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $76.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

