Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.82. 11,682,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.