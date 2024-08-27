Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $60.62 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 67,547 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. 6,823,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,308,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

