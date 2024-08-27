Compass Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $59,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,288. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.45 and a 200-day moving average of $544.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

