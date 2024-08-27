Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $405.10 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $405.10 million and approximately $41.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $48.35 or 0.00076432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,124 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,123.47674774 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.13407911 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $30,332,880.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

