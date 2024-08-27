Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $400.46 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Compound has a total market cap of $400.46 million and approximately $29.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $47.80 or 0.00076987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007966 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,126 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,124.43393243 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.4554349 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 514 active market(s) with $39,808,753.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

