Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,246,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.