Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.96

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $119.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00008029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00041128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

