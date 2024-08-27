Costain Group (LON:COST) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costain Group (LON:COST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Costain Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LON COST traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 103.50 ($1.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.07. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £288.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62.

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

