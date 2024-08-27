Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 387.1% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 4.0 %
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 42,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.73.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
