Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.23

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 392592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. National Bankshares lowered Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

