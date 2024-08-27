Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $49.66

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.66, but opened at $46.92. Criteo shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 174,306 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Criteo Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

