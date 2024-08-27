Critical Review: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust -2.14% -5.38% -1.02% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.57 million 2.09 $200,000.00 ($0.02) -87.50 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $12.56 million 8.51 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -6.98

Volatility & Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

