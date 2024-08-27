Critical Survey: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $807.20 million 2.15 -$329.90 million ($6.46) -2.14 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $21.36 billion 0.04 $64.26 million $1.85 12.60

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -96.12% -27.37% -4.78% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 9.62% 8.60% 4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wolfspeed and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 11 4 0 2.19 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus price target of $25.87, indicating a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD, OLED, and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

