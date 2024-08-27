Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 13,000.0% in August

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 13,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRYBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 4,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,026. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

