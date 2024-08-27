Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 13,000.0% in August

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 13,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRYBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 4,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,026. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
