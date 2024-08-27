CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.46

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.46 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 13703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

Separately, Macquarie raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

