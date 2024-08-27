Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 13,387 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 684,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,980,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 5,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEGH. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEGH

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.