CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 594,901 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

